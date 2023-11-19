Pak participation in COTTM to help enhance inflow of Chinese tourists

BEIJING - Pakistan’s participation in the China Outbound Travel and Tourism Market (COTTM) Expo will help strengthen the tourism exchange between the two countries and enhance the inflow of Chi­nese tourists into historic, cultural, and scenic places across Pakistan.

Pakistan Tourism Development Cor­poration (PTDC), along with eight lead­ing private tour operator companies, showcased the country’s rich tourism potential at the three-day exhibition held in Beijing from November 15–17. Regarded as the industry’s most impor­tant platform and the only business-to-business event, COTTM focuses purely on the burgeoning outbound market.

In a statement, State Minister for Tour­ism and SAPM on Youth Affairs Wasi Shah said that Pakistan’s participation in this leading tourism market will help strengthen the tourism exchange be­tween the two countries and help in de­veloping business-to-business linkages between the tour operators of both sides. The friendship of Pakistan with China is stronger than mountains, deeper than oceans, and sweeter than honey, whereas Pakistan welcomes its Chinese friends to invest with open arms in the country.

While commending the efforts of ex­hibitors and tourism companies for promoting Pakistan’s tourism potential, Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, who inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at COTTM, noted that Pakistan was bestowed with rich cultural heri­tage, diverse landscapes, and unique culinary. He encouraged Chinese tour­ists, academics, and entrepreneurs to visit Pakistan and explore the country. The ambassador said that the tourism exchanges between China and Pakistan held immense significance for strength­ening the bilateral relationship.

Ambassador Hashmi hoped that COTTM would serve as an excellent platform for networking between the tourism compa­nies of China and Pakistan, which would contribute toward further enhancing the people-to-people exchange between the two countries. Managing Director (MD) of PTDC Aftab Rana said, “The expo will be greatly helpful to build B2B linkages be­tween the tour operators of both countries, and as a result, tourist traffic between the two countries will further increase.”