Sunday, November 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan budget insufficient to tackle climate change: IMF

Pakistan budget insufficient to tackle climate change: IMF
Web Desk
10:14 PM | November 19, 2023
National

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Sunday Pakistan had limited budget to tackle the aggravated climate condition in the country.

An IMF report on public investment indicated, Pakistani economy might be affected by 9 percent by the natural disruptions.

The report said Pakistan was among the countries more likely to be effected by the climate change and earlier 30 million people were affected by the floods in 2022.

The report said Pakistan’s developmental budget was 14 time more than the climate budget and every year since 2000, Pakistan was facing over $2billion losses due to the climate change.

Around 500 people were being killed and over four million people were affected, the report said.

Agriculture and infrastructure was being destroyed in Pakistan, the report said, adding that Pakistan was required to prioritise climate change projects.
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1700379501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023