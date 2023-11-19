Pakistan condemns forced displacement of Palestinians

UNITED NATION - Pakistan has called for an immediate, durable and sustainable humanitari­an truce leading to cessation of hostilities in Gaza. Speak­ing on behalf of a group of countries at the informal ple­nary meeting of UN General Assembly, Pakistan’s Perma­nent Representative to the UN, Munir Akram called for immediate, continuous, suf­ficient and unhindered pro­vision of essential goods and services to civilians through­out the Gaza Strip. Munir Akram emphasised need to urgently establish a mecha­nism to ensure protection of Palestinian civilian popula­tion, in accordance with in­ternational law and relevant United Nations resolutions. He said we firmly reject and condemn any attempt at forced displacement of Pal­estinian civilian population and the illegal evacuations and relocations inside Gaza. The Permanent Represen­tative stressed need for im­mediate return of displaced Palestinian people to their homeland. He said those responsible for the crimi­nal acts against the Pales­tinian people should be held accountable. Munir Akram called on the internation­al community to prompt­ly address the catastroph­ic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip compelling Is­rael to cease its occupation and hostilities. He reiterated the demand to advance the peace process in accordance with the resolutions of the UN, and the Arab Peace Ini­tiative aimed at finding a just and comprehensive solu­tion and establishing an in­dependent Palestinian state according to the 1967 bor­ders with East Jerusalem as its capital.