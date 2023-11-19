Pakistan, Türkiye committed to collaborate closely, says envoy

Swabi - Dr. Mehmet Pacaci, the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Pakistan, highlighted the robust bond between Pakistan and Türkiye during his visit to the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology. He emphasized the commitment of the two Muslim nations to collaborate closely.

Ambassador Pacaci engaged in discussions with Salim Saifullah, President of the Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST), Executive Director Shakil Durrani, Rector Prof Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Pro-Rectors, Deans, and heads of departments. The talks revolved around fostering student internships in Turkish industries and academia, initiating student exchange programs, launching joint research projects, establishing university partnerships, providing scholarship opportunities, and leveraging each other’s experiences and facilities.

During an interactive session with students, the Ambassador elaborated on the modern educational infrastructure in Türkiye, welcoming Pakistani students to benefit from contemporary education at Turkish universities.

The Rector proposed a delegation from Turkish universities to visit the GIK Institute, aiming to explore collaborative opportunities and joint research projects. Ambassador Pacaci warmly welcomed this proposition.

Addressing the students, the Ambassador delved into the historical ties between the Ottoman Empire and Muslims on the subcontinent, emphasizing their joint struggle against western colonization. He highlighted the mutual assistance they provided to each other in crucial times, both financially and physically.

Discussing Pakistan-Türkiye relations, he emphasized the mutual support extended during natural disasters and the vibrant cooperation in defense, education, tourism, health, and investment. He underlined their collaboration in counterterrorism efforts and mutual advocacy of each other’s international policies.

Furthermore, the Ambassador announced an upcoming delegation of Turkish universities planning to visit the GIK Institute to strengthen collaborations and initiate joint research projects.

President SOPREST Salim Saifullah commended the strong bond between Pakistan and Türkiye, acknowledging Türkiye as the only developed Muslim country and Pakistan as the sole Muslim nuclear power. He expressed hope that the new generation would fortify these brotherly relations between the two nations. Rector GIK Institute Prof Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid extended gratitude to the Ambassador for enabling Pakistani students to pursue contemporary education in leading Turkish universities during his visit.