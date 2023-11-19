Peshawar, Karachi Whites set eyes on Pakistan Cup 2023-24 title

LAHORE - Peshawar and Karachi Whites will face off in the final of the Pakistan Cup 2023- 24, to be played on November 19 at Pin­di Stadium in Rawalpindi at 0900 PKT.

The game will be broadcast on PTV Network and live-streamed on ARY ZAP for Pakistan audiences while it will be streamed on PCB’s YouTube channel in overseas territories. Ahead of the semi­finals, Peshawar reigned supreme at the standings table with 11 points while Kara­chi Whites and Multan, both with 9 points each, were second and third respectively owing to difference in NRR. FATA with 8 points was the fourth team on the table.

Sahibzada Farhan-led Peshawar se­cured a berth in the final after they de­feated FATA by 44 runs in the first semi-final, on the back of half-centuries by the skipper and Adil Amin. The latter is also the leading run-scorer for the team, get­ting 279 in seven innings, including four fifties. Abbas Afridi, 23-year-old pacer, has bagged 12 wickets in six matches and is the most successful bowler for his side.

Karachi Whites defeated Multan by 43 runs (DLS) in the second semi-final to join Peshawar in the final. Saim Ayub, the 21-year-old left-handed opening batter, has scored the most runs in the tourna­ment. He has amassed 386 runs in seven in­nings, including a cen­tury and a half-century. His fellow left-handed opener Shan Masood, with 372 from seven innings, is just behind Saim. The 34-year-old also has a century and a half-century. Experienced pacer Sohail Khan is Karachi Whites’ highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets in six matches. He bowled a triple wicket maiden at a crucial juncture during Karachi Whites’ semi-fi­nal victory over Multan. Left-arm spinner Danish Aziz is squarely behind, account­ing for nine in seven matches.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, captain of Karachi Whites, while speaking to PCB Digital said: “Our team has played some good cricket in the tournament. All the boys have fulfilled their roles. I am really hopeful that we will continue that and perform well in the final. “Peshawar is a really good team and are a balanced side. The two top teams of the Pakistan Cup are competing in the final so I think the competition will be fierce and people will get to watch some good cricket. May the best team win.” Peshawar captain Sa­hibzada Farhan said: “We had two days of rest before the final so the boys have been training well and we have had a practice session too so we are well-prepared. We have a lot of young boys in the team and now that senior players like Iftikhar Ahmed have joined, our team is well-balanced. “We trust our boys and back ourselves to do well in the final. Both the teams playing the final are good teams, whoever does better on the day will win.”