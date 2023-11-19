Sunday, November 19, 2023
PFP protests against Israeli bombing of Gaza

November 19, 2023
KARACHI   -  The Pal­estine Foundation Pakistan (PFP) on Saturday staged a protest demonstration against the Israeli bombing of Gaza, outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC). The partici­pants of the protest chanted slogans against Israeli ag­gression in Gaza. They were standing with banners in their hands inscribed with ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘Bomb­ing Children in Hospitals, not self-defence.’ They said that the genocide against op­pressed Palestinians would not be tolerated. The par­ticipants included girls, boys, male, and female.

