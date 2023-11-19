PHDEC webinar guides growers on cultivating white onions for export to China

LAHORE - Pakistan Horticulture Devel­opment & Export Company (PHDEC) hosted a webinar titled “Exploring the Export Prospects and Opportunities of White On­ions in the Chinese Market” the other day. The aim was to guide growers/farmers on recent pro­tocol signed with Chinese govern­ment on white onion, and sharing information on good agriculture practices for optimal white on­ion production and high yield. The webinar targeted processors, progressive growers, R&D, and entrepreneurs nationwide.

Professor Dr Tanveer Fatima, Director of the Office of Re­search, Innovation, and Com­mercialization at Sindh Agricul­ture University, Tandojam, gave detailed presentation on the subject issue. Agro Division team of TDAP shared detailed infor­mation on the protocol. Predom­inantly, participants from the provinces of Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab participated, collec­tively contributing significantly to the nation’s onion production.

Pakistan, ranking as the 6th largest global onion producer, annually yields 2 million met­ric tons (MMT) over an expanse of approximately 150 thousand hectares. The country stands at the 7th position in onion exports, with an annual export value of $147 million. While onion culti­vation spans the entire country, the production is notably concen­trated in six districts of Sindh and Balochistan: Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Chaghi, Kalat, and Turbat, contributing around 60% to the national onion production.

Recognizing the suboptimal production of white onions in Pakistan and the newfound opportunity created by China opening its market to white on­ion imports, the webinar aimed to guide growers on cultivating white onions for export to Chi­na. Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO of PHDEC, inaugurated the we­binar with opening remarks, in­troducing himself, and outlining PHDEC’s mandate. He extended a warm welcome to partici­pants, emphasizing the signifi­cance of the event for potential growers and stakeholders.