PHDEC webinar guides growers on cultivating white onions for export to China

LAHORE - Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) hosted a webinar titled “Exploring the Export Prospects and Opportunities of White Onions in the Chinese Market” the other day. The aim was to guide growers/farmers on recent protocol signed with Chinese government on white onion, and sharing information on good agriculture practices for optimal white onion production and high yield. The webinar targeted processors, progressive growers, R&D, and entrepreneurs nationwide.
Professor Dr Tanveer Fatima, Director of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, gave detailed presentation on the subject issue. Agro Division team of TDAP shared detailed information on the protocol. Predominantly, participants from the provinces of Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab participated, collectively contributing significantly to the nation’s onion production.
Pakistan, ranking as the 6th largest global onion producer, annually yields 2 million metric tons (MMT) over an expanse of approximately 150 thousand hectares. The country stands at the 7th position in onion exports, with an annual export value of $147 million. While onion cultivation spans the entire country, the production is notably concentrated in six districts of Sindh and Balochistan: Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Chaghi, Kalat, and Turbat, contributing around 60% to the national onion production.
Recognizing the suboptimal production of white onions in Pakistan and the newfound opportunity created by China opening its market to white onion imports, the webinar aimed to guide growers on cultivating white onions for export to China. Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO of PHDEC, inaugurated the webinar with opening remarks, introducing himself, and outlining PHDEC’s mandate. He extended a warm welcome to participants, emphasizing the significance of the event for potential growers and stakeholders.