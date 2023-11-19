Philippines quake death toll rises to seven

MANILA - The death toll from a strong earth­quake off the southern Philippines rose to seven on Saturday, while res­cuers also searched for two people feared to be buried beneath a land­slide. The 6.7-magnitude quake that struck the Mindanao region mid-afternoon on Friday caused part of a shopping mall ceiling to collapse, triggered power cuts, and sent people fleeing into the streets. Falling debris from the mall in General Santos City crushed a woman to death, city police captain Ari Noel Cardos told AFP.

Police earlier reported the deaths of a couple pinned under a collapsing concrete wall in General Santos. An­other person was killed by a falling steel structure in the municipality of Glan, in Sarangani province, police of­ficer Paul Mesalido told AFP.