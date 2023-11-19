Sunday, November 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PML-Q to maintain its position while making alliance: Shujaat

PML-Q to maintain its position while making alliance: Shujaat
Web Desk
10:12 PM | November 19, 2023
National

Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain stated that he would make alliance decisions while maintaining his political stance in the elections.

He emphasised the ongoing party discussions on this matter and urged political parties to recognise the need for tangible actions over mere rhetoric, stressing the importance of fostering reconciliation in the country.

Shujaat also stressed the critical need for tolerance in society, highlighting the role that political leadership should play in promoting it.

During a meeting with his party's Lahore General Secretary Nadeem Pahlwan, discussions included possible seat adjustments in elections and campaign activities. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1700379501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023