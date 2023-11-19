PML-Q to maintain its position while making alliance: Shujaat

Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain stated that he would make alliance decisions while maintaining his political stance in the elections.

He emphasised the ongoing party discussions on this matter and urged political parties to recognise the need for tangible actions over mere rhetoric, stressing the importance of fostering reconciliation in the country.



Shujaat also stressed the critical need for tolerance in society, highlighting the role that political leadership should play in promoting it.

During a meeting with his party's Lahore General Secretary Nadeem Pahlwan, discussions included possible seat adjustments in elections and campaign activities.