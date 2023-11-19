PPP manifesto to be unveiled soon: Gilani

MULTAN - PPP Senator and ex-Prime Minister, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, said on Saturday that his party has a comprehensive plan to steer the country out of crisis and to put it on its way to progress and pros­perity. While holding a news conference at Bilawal House here along with President PPP South Pun­jab Chapter Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood, Dost Muhammad Khosa and other local leaders, Yousuf Raza Gilani said that law and order, economy, in­flation, and unemployment were main issues and PPP has the solution of all these issues.

He informed that the party manifesto regarding upcoming general elections would be unveiled soon. Gilani said that the PPP had rendered matchless sacrifices to strengthen democracy in the country. ‘Political stability leads to economic stability ‘, Gilani added. To a question about whether PPP is part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said that we are not part of PDM. However, they were part of the coalition govern­ment. He said Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded equal opportunities for all political parties to launch their election campaigns as it was necessary for free, fair and transparent elections.

Gilani said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are twin brothers and prosperous and sovereign Afghanistan was in favour of Pakistan. He said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved as per resolutions of the United Nations and it would help in bringing stability to the region. He said that 65pc country’s population consisted of youth and PPP Chairman was represent­ing youth. Giallni also said that the PPP would contest elections without any seat adjustment. ‘Politics is a day-to-day affair’. Replying question about electables, Ex prime minister said that doors of his party were opened. He said that they had conducted a two-day meeting of three divisions of South Punjab regard­ing election preparations. He said that PPP workers would fully participate in PPP Foundation Day which is scheduled in Quetta Balochistan this year. PPP South Punjab president, Makhdoom Ahmad Mah­mood said that Pakistan People’s Party would give a surprise in the upcoming general elections.