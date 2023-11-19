Sunday, November 19, 2023
Punjab govt makes wearing face masks mandatory in smog affected divisions

3:52 PM | November 19, 2023
National

Punjab Government has declared wearing of face masks as mandatory for one-week in smog affected districts of the province from tomorrow. 

A notification issued to this effect states that the condition of wearing face masks has been enforced in Lahore and Gujranwala divisions for prevention and control of air borne diseases and to ensure public health in the province.

Districts of Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin are likely to have the highest Air Quality Index.

