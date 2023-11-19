Punjab University admission schedule

LAHORE - The Pun­jab University (PU) De­partment of Examinations has issued a schedule for submission of admission forms of Associate Degree in Commerce Part-1 & Part-II, second annual ex­amination 2023. All late college and private candi­dates were informed that admission forms would be submitted online only and no admission form would be accepted by hand or by post, said a press release issued here on Saturday. According to the details, the last date for receipt of online admission forms exams with single fee is Decem­ber 1, 2023. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk. Meanwhile, Punjab University School of Eco­nomics will organize an “Alumni Meet – 2023” at Golden Pearl Hall, Falettie’s Hotel Lahore, at 12noon on Sunday