Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals continues

ISLAMABAD - Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their homeland is continuing. Thousands of Afghans are returning to their homeland on daily basis through Chaman and Torkham borders, thanking Pakistan for its generosity. Apart from other measures for the dignified return of Afghans to their country, transit camps equipped with all facilities have been established in various districts for their temporary accommodation. 2398 illegal Afghan nationals returned to their country yesterday. 232,862 Afghans have so far been repatriated to Afghanistan.