Sunday, November 19, 2023
Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals continues

Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals continues
STAFF REPORT
November 19, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Repatriation of il­legal foreign nationals in­cluding Afghans to their homeland is continuing. Thousands of Afghans are re­turning to their homeland on daily basis through Chaman and Torkham borders, thank­ing Pakistan for its generosi­ty. Apart from other measures for the dignified return of Af­ghans to their country, transit camps equipped with all fa­cilities have been established in various districts for their temporary accommodation. 2398 illegal Afghan nationals returned to their country yes­terday. 232,862 Afghans have so far been repatriated to Af­ghanistan.

