Robbers kill youth, injure two over resistance

FAISALABAD - A young man was shot dead while two others sustained serious injuries for resist­ing a robbery in the area of Satiana police station. A po­lice spokesman said here on Saturday that three bandits stormed into the house of Tanveer in Satiana at 3:15 a.m. and looted golden or­naments, mobile phones and other items at gunpoint. When the inmates resisted, the robbers opened firing on them. As a result, Umair received serious injuries and died on the spot where­as his brothers, Tanvir, and Owaiz were shifted to hos­pital in a critical condition. Receiving information, po­lice rushed to the spot and took the body into custody and started a search for the accused who managed to escape. Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Cap­tain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia also reached the spot and condoled with the fami­ly. He directed SP Jaranwala Division Abid Zafar to probe the matter and ensure im­mediate arrest of the cul­prits. The police registered a case vide FIR No.879/23 under sections 394 and 302 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and a special team was constituted to arrest the accused, the spokes­man added.