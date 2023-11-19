SAU, Livestock Dept agree to enhance Kundhi, Red Sindhi Cow breeds

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and the Sindh Livestock Department have reached an agreement for the improvement of superior cattle breeds like Kundhi, Red Sindhi cow and other livestock breeds, focusing on expanding the technology of artificial insemination for Kundhi cattle. According to the university’s spokesperson, a mutual understanding has been established between the Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, the Directorate of Animal Breeding of Sindh Livestock Department and the Department of Animal Reproduction of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences. In which joint research on the extension of artificial insemination technology for breeding of high breed cattle has been agreed and to facilitate this, SAU experts have assisted in obtaining 20 superior bulls of Kundhi breed.