Sunday, November 19, 2023
SAU, Livestock Dept agree to enhance Kundhi, Red Sindhi Cow breeds

APP
November 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   The Sindh Agriculture Univer­sity (SAU) and the Sindh Livestock Department have reached an agreement for the improvement of superi­or cattle breeds like Kundhi, Red Sindhi cow and other livestock breeds, focusing on expanding the technology of artificial insemination for Kundhi cattle. According to the university’s spokesper­son, a mutual understand­ing has been established between the Sindh Agricul­ture University Tandojam, the Directorate of Animal Breeding of Sindh Livestock Department and the Depart­ment of Animal Reproduc­tion of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences. In which joint re­search on the extension of artificial insemination tech­nology for breeding of high breed cattle has been agreed and to facilitate this, SAU experts have assisted in ob­taining 20 superior bulls of Kundhi breed.

