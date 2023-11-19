SAU to host ‘Technology for Humanity’ international conference

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam will host the ‘Tech­nology for Humanity’ international conference in January 2024.

The university’s spokesperson revealed on Saturday that an agree­ment has been reached between Sindh Agriculture University and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) to jointly organize the two-day conference under the theme “Technology for Humanity”. It will include participation from global experts, researchers and IT special­ists from various countries, discuss­ing the importance of technology in human life. The conference antici­pates online participation from ex­perts of developed countries who will present their papers related to the significance of technology in human life. A memorandum of understand­ing was signed between the Rector of Institute of Business Management Karachi and Vice Chairman of IEEE Karachi Section Professor Dr Tariq Raheem Soomro and Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Kondhar, representing Sindh Agriculture University, regarding the conference’s arrangements.

As per the agreement, the confer­ence will take place on January 8-9, 2024, hosted by the Information Tech­nology Center (ITC) of Sindh Agricul­ture University, supported by IEEE. The event aims to highlight the im­portance of technology for humanitar­ian purposes, as well as discussing its significance in agriculture, veterinary science, agricultural engineering and social sciences. The Vice-Chancellor of SAU Dr Fateh Marri has also empha­sized the importance of the confer­ence and said that technology has an important role in reducing challenges in human life. Director ITC Professor Dr. Mir Sajjad Hussain Talpur, Coordi­nator ITC Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed Mahar and Professor Dr. Barkatullah Qureshi among others attended the ceremony.