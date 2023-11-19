Security forces kill 4 terrorists including ringleader in NW operation

RAWALPINDI - A wanted terrorist ring leader, Ibrahim alias Musa was killed among four other terrorists on Saturday during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces on the re­ported presence of terrorists in the general area, Khaisoor of North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Rela­tions (ISPR) news release, the Army troops effec­tively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which the four terrorists were sent to hell, in­cluding a High-Value Target (HVT), Terrorist ring leader Ibrahim alias Musa, who was highly want­ed by the Law Enforcement Agencies.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terror­ist activities, it said. The sanitization of the sur­rounding areas is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, as the Securi­ty Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, the ISPR said.