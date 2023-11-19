Sinner thrills Turin crowd with semifinal win over Medvedev

TURIN - Home favourite Jannik Sinner became the first Italian to reach the title match in the season-ending ATP Finals as he beat Russian Daniil Medvedev at a raucous Pala Alpitour on Saturday. The 22-year-old soaked up everything Medvedev threw at him and emerged with a 6-3 6-7(4) 6-1 victory. Sinner, the only player to win all three group matches, will face either world number one Novak Djokovic or number two Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s final. “It’s an incredible feeling,” Sinner said. “It was a really tough match today. I felt that he was playing more aggressively, especially in the first set. Somehow, I made the break and from that point I felt better.” If Sinner wins the title, he will receive $4.8 million as an undefeated champion, the biggest pay day in tennis history.