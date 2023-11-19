Sinner thrills Turin crowd with semifinal win over Medvedev

TURIN - Home fa­vourite Jannik Sinner became the first Italian to reach the title match in the season-ending ATP Finals as he beat Russian Daniil Medvedev at a raucous Pala Alpitour on Saturday. The 22-year-old soaked up every­thing Medvedev threw at him and emerged with a 6-3 6-7(4) 6-1 victory. Sinner, the only player to win all three group matches, will face either world number one Novak Djokovic or number two Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s final. “It’s an incred­ible feeling,” Sinner said. “It was a really tough match today. I felt that he was playing more ag­gressively, especially in the first set. Somehow, I made the break and from that point I felt better.” If Sinner wins the title, he will receive $4.8 million as an un­defeated champion, the biggest pay day in tennis history.