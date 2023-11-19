Smart smog lockdown continues in Sialkot

SIALKOT - On the instructions of the Punjab government, a smart lockdown continues to con­tain smog. According to dis­trict administration, educa­tional institutions remained completely closed, businesses remained closed till 3pm, teams continued checking in different areas. Many business centers including famous pla­zas and outlets of big brands were sealed for violating the orders of the government. Un­der the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Captain (R) Shah Mir Iqbal, district ad­ministration teams under the supervision of assistant com­missioners were present in the field to implement smart lockdown orders in the four tehsils of Sialkot district and immediate action was taken on complaints of violations.

A joint team of administra­tion and police led by the Si­alkot assistant commissioner sealed a big commercial plaza in Allama Iqbal Chowk for vio­lating the smart lockdown or­ders. Under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ahsan Mumtaz, ad­ministration and police teams inspected 67 places, during which three shops were sealed and twelve people were de­tained for not implementing the smart lockdown.

Under the leadership of As­sistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Anwar Ali, teams con­ducted dozens of inspections during which the outlets of seven brands were found open, which were sealed and twelve persons were de­tained. Administration and police teams under the lead­ership of Assistant Commis­sioner (AC) Pasrur Qamar Mehmood Manj checked dif­ferent areas of tehsil head­quarters. Meanwhile, RTA Sec­retary Muzaffar Hayat along with a team impounded 18 smoky vehicles, while a team led by DO Environment Nazim Ayaz imposed fines on three brick kiln owners in Daska.