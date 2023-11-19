Smog: No action against little drivers in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - Dense smog has been continued gripping Bahawalpur on Saturday but the action against little driv­ers and vehicles without number plates is yet to be taken. Like that other districts of Punjab province, Bahawalpur is among the regions which have been facing heavy smog for last few days. At night between Friday and Saturday and on Satur­day morning, Bahawalpur continued receiving heavy smog with bad smell which has been affecting the health of people. People have been com­plaining of itching in eyes and throat besides difficulty in sighing.

It is noticed that hundreds of little drivers aged between eight years to 15 years used to run motorcycles on city roads in Bahawalpur. It is also mentioned here that a large number of vehicles without number plates in­cluding cars and motorcycles which could be estimated to be thousands in number used to run on roads in Bahawalpur on a daily basis. Civil so­ciety leader, Mian Asif said that how the authorities could come over and decrease the smog levels when no ac­tion was taken against little drivers and without-number plate vehicles including motorcycles in Bahawal­pur. “Smog level can not bring down in Bahawalpur until the little drivers, without-number plates vehicles and smog emitting vehicles are stopped from coming on roads,” he said.