Solangi engages in high-level talks during Maldives visit

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister of Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Ghulam Murtaza Solangi, during his visit to Maldives, conducted meetings with the President of Maldives, Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Minister of Economic Affairs, Islamic Minister of Maldives, and Pakistani community residing in Maldives. Solangi called on President of the Republic of Maldives Dr Mohammad Muizzu at the President’s Office, Male, on Saturday. During the meeting, the President warmly welcomed and expressed his gratitude to the minister for visiting the Maldives to witness the Presidential inauguration on Friday (November 17), said a press release. Minister Solangi conveyed congratulations and best wishes on behalf of Pakistan’s leadership and his own behalf, to the President of Maldives and his newly sworn-in Cabinet. While matters of mutual interest were discussed, the President and the minister expressed their hope for additional collaboration, strengthening bilateral relations and establishing further cooperation including the need to have direct connectivity between the two countries. President of Maldives Dr Mohammad Muizzu conveyed best wishes to the leadership in Pakistan.