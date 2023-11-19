Solangi engages in high-level talks during Maldives visit

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister of In­formation, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Ghulam Murtaza Solangi, during his visit to Mal­dives, conducted meetings with the President of Mal­dives, Minister of Econom­ic Development and Trade, Minister of Economic Af­fairs, Islamic Minister of Maldives, and Pakistani community residing in Maldives. Solangi called on President of the Republic of Maldives Dr Mohammad Muizzu at the President’s Office, Male, on Saturday. During the meeting, the President warmly wel­comed and expressed his gratitude to the minister for visiting the Maldives to witness the Presiden­tial inauguration on Fri­day (November 17), said a press release. Minister So­langi conveyed congratula­tions and best wishes on behalf of Pakistan’s leader­ship and his own behalf, to the President of Maldives and his newly sworn-in Cabinet. While matters of mutual interest were dis­cussed, the President and the minister expressed their hope for additional collaboration, strengthen­ing bilateral relations and establishing further coop­eration including the need to have direct connectivity between the two countries. President of Maldives Dr Mohammad Muizzu con­veyed best wishes to the leadership in Pakistan.