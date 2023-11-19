Sylvester, Jennifer indulge in luxury watch shopping

LONDON - Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin indulge in luxury watch shopping in Mayfair, London. The iconic actor, 77, and his wife Jennifer, 55, explored the offerings at Maunder Watch, a familyrun business specializing in high-end watches at Burlington Arcade. Sylvester opted for a casual look with a black hoodie and jacket paired with denim, accessorized with black sunglasses, while Jennifer exuded style in a grey coat with a faux fur collar. The couple strolled hand-in-hand during their festive shopping spree in London.