Tackling the issue of child marriages

Child marriage, referring to the union of individuals under the age of 18, is a complex problem stemming from factors such as gender inequality, poverty, cultural norms, lack of education, and, in some cases, armed conflict. Often driven by deep-rooted societal beliefs, it manifests as a harmful and illegal practice with severe consequences for children’s well-being, including early pregnancies, restricted access to education, and increased vulnerability to various forms of abuse.
Global efforts are underway to prevent child marriages and protect children’s rights. Supporting programs that provide education and empower children with skills and opportunities is vital. However, addressing this issue requires a nuanced approach, with the well-being and safety of the children as the top priority. Collaboration with legal authorities and organizations specializing in child protection is crucial for achieving meaningful outcomes.
In Pakistan, underage marriages persist in remote and uneducated communities, where parents, perceiving their children as burdens, resort to early marriages as a solution. The government must take stringent actions against those promoting child marriages, and NGOs should actively address this societal issue to avert its harmful consequences.
KASHAF ASHRAF,
Tando Adam.