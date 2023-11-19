Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Tackling the issue of child marriages

November 19, 2023
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

Child marriage, referring to the union of individuals under the age of 18, is a complex prob­lem stemming from factors such as gender inequality, poverty, cultur­al norms, lack of education, and, in some cases, armed conflict. Often driven by deep-rooted societal be­liefs, it manifests as a harmful and illegal practice with severe conse­quences for children’s well-being, including early pregnancies, re­stricted access to education, and increased vulnerability to various forms of abuse.

Global efforts are underway to prevent child marriages and pro­tect children’s rights. Supporting programs that provide education and empower children with skills and opportunities is vital. Howev­er, addressing this issue requires a nuanced approach, with the well-being and safety of the children as the top priority. Collaboration with legal authorities and organi­zations specializing in child pro­tection is crucial for achieving meaningful outcomes.

In Pakistan, underage marriages persist in remote and uneducated communities, where parents, per­ceiving their children as burdens, resort to early marriages as a so­lution. The government must take stringent actions against those promoting child marriages, and NGOs should actively address this societal issue to avert its harmful consequences.

KASHAF ASHRAF,

Tando Adam.

