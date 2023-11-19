Thousands protest Spain’s Catalan separatist amnesty law

MADRID - Tens of thousands of Spaniards took to the streets of Madrid on Saturday to denounce a pro­posed amnesty law for Cata­lan separatists and activists, which was key for the left-wing government to retain power. Around 170,000 people, ac­cording to police, gathered in Plaza de Cibeles in the heart of the Spanish capital in response to a call by right-wing leaders opposed to the amnesty plan.

Cries of “Sanchez, traitor”, “Sanchez in jail” and “Catalonia is Spain” were shouted by pro­testers of all ages who carried Spanish and other European flags distributed by the Europe­an People’s Party. “What Pedro Sanchez wants is to cut Spain into pieces, to have the Basque country on one side and Cata­lonia on the other, and to say nothing happened,” said Maria Angeles Galan, a 65-year-old retiree from Madrid at the rally.

Socialist Prime Minister Pe­dro Sanchez, in power since 2018, came second in July parliamentary elections be­hind right-wing leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, but managed to be reinstated after winning sup­port from regionalist groups including Catalan pro-indepen­dence parties. In exchange for their votes, which were es­sential for reaching a govern­ing majority, Sanchez accepted several concessions including the adoption of the amnesty bill for separatist leaders and activ­ists who were prosecuted for their involvement in Catalonia’s 2017 secession attempt. “They know they don’t have the votes to do what they’re doing. That’s why we’re telling them with this demonstration,” Feijoo said, ac­cusing Sanchez of pitting Span­iards “against each other”.

Also present at the demon­stration was the leader of the far-right party Vox, Santiago Abascal, who called the law “as serious as a coup d’etat”.

The two leaders did not attend the demonstration together. Feijoo had attempted in Septem­ber to be chosen as prime minister with the support of Abascal, but failed to win a majority in parliament. “I think that the fight starts now,” said Mariana, a 51-year-old en­trepreneur at the protest who did not want to give her surname, adding that “it’s a message to Europe”.