Thrilling model aircraft event held

PESHAWAR - Excitement soared high above Regi Model Town in Peshawar as the Peshawar Aeromodelling Sports Club orchestrated a mesmerizing model aircraft event, attracting aviation enthusiasts and onlookers in droves.

Held this past Saturday, the competition showcased the remarkable skill and innovation of model aircraft enthusiasts hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Pilots skillfully maneuvered their meticulously crafted aircraft through challenging aerial routines, leaving the audience spellbound by their precision and expertise. “Today’s success in the model aircraft event has been thrilling. Witnessing the participants’ passion and dedication was truly inspiring,” commented Capt (r) Sohrab Khan, President of the Peshawar Aeromodelling Sports Club. “The venue at Regi Model Town served as the perfect stage for this exhilarating event, allowing both participants and spectators to immerse themselves in the world of aeromodelling,” shared Sayd Shah Bacha, a club member who attended the event. The event witnessed a significant turnout of families seeking a weekend outing, providing them with a unique experience of remote-controlled Aeromodelling Sports, showcasing the pilots’ expertise.