Sunday, November 19, 2023
Tom and Irina Shayk rekindle romance after brief split

News Desk
November 19, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

NEW YORK   -   Looks like Tom Brady and Irina Shayk aren’t ready to let go of each other just yet. The couple was reported to have called it quits on their fling last month; however, the model’s rendezvous at Brady’s NYC apartment last week casted doubts on the news. Speaking to In Touch, a source confirmed the twosome is “back on,” adding, “Apparently the attraction is still there between them.” Irina and Tom first sparked romance rumours in July, after the pair were spotted in the retired NFL player’s car.

News Desk

