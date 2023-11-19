Sunday, November 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

US Ambassador Donald Blome meets PPP leader Gilani

US Ambassador Donald Blome meets PPP leader Gilani
Our Staff Reporter
November 19, 2023
National, Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Former Prime Minis­ter and Parliamentary Leader of PPP in Sen­ate, Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani hosted the US Ambassador Donald Blome and Consul Gen­eral of US Ms Kirstin K Hawkins at Gilani House Multan Saturday.

During the meeting they discussed strength­ening the enduring relationship between Pakistan and the United States and expressed a desire to enhance bi­lateral ties between US and Pakistan and also discussed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, economic ties, and detailed discussion pertaining to the politi­cal landscape of South Punjab in election 2024. 

Gilani emphasised that economic stabil­ity can be attained from political stability. This meeting was attended by various political parties representatives of South Punjab, former Gover­nor Punjab Malik Mu­hammad Rafiq Rajwana, Former Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Dost Mu­hammad Khan Khosa, Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, Ayaz Khan Niazi, Ms Meena Laghari Ex MNA, Khalid Khan Khakwani ,Ms Natasha Doltana Ex MNA and Ms Shehnaz Saleem. Ahmed Mujtaba Gilani Ex MPA, Abdul Kadir Gilani, Ex MNA and Ali Haider Gilani former provin­cial Minister Punjab re­ceived the delegation.

Peshawar, Karachi Whites set eyes on Pakistan Cup 2023-24 title

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1700379501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023