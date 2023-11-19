US Ambassador Donald Blome meets PPP leader Gilani

MULTAN - Former Prime Minister and Parliamentary Leader of PPP in Senate, Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani hosted the US Ambassador Donald Blome and Consul General of US Ms Kirstin K Hawkins at Gilani House Multan Saturday.
During the meeting they discussed strengthening the enduring relationship between Pakistan and the United States and expressed a desire to enhance bilateral ties between US and Pakistan and also discussed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, economic ties, and detailed discussion pertaining to the political landscape of South Punjab in election 2024.
Gilani emphasised that economic stability can be attained from political stability. This meeting was attended by various political parties representatives of South Punjab, former Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana, Former Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Khosa, Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, Ayaz Khan Niazi, Ms Meena Laghari Ex MNA, Khalid Khan Khakwani ,Ms Natasha Doltana Ex MNA and Ms Shehnaz Saleem. Ahmed Mujtaba Gilani Ex MPA, Abdul Kadir Gilani, Ex MNA and Ali Haider Gilani former provincial Minister Punjab received the delegation.