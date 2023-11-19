US Ambassador Donald Blome meets PPP leader Gilani

MULTAN - Former Prime Minis­ter and Parliamentary Leader of PPP in Sen­ate, Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani hosted the US Ambassador Donald Blome and Consul Gen­eral of US Ms Kirstin K Hawkins at Gilani House Multan Saturday.

During the meeting they discussed strength­ening the enduring relationship between Pakistan and the United States and expressed a desire to enhance bi­lateral ties between US and Pakistan and also discussed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, economic ties, and detailed discussion pertaining to the politi­cal landscape of South Punjab in election 2024.

Gilani emphasised that economic stabil­ity can be attained from political stability. This meeting was attended by various political parties representatives of South Punjab, former Gover­nor Punjab Malik Mu­hammad Rafiq Rajwana, Former Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Dost Mu­hammad Khan Khosa, Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, Ayaz Khan Niazi, Ms Meena Laghari Ex MNA, Khalid Khan Khakwani ,Ms Natasha Doltana Ex MNA and Ms Shehnaz Saleem. Ahmed Mujtaba Gilani Ex MPA, Abdul Kadir Gilani, Ex MNA and Ali Haider Gilani former provin­cial Minister Punjab re­ceived the delegation.