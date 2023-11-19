Youth, climate change, and the BRI for sustainable development

The recent meeting be­tween President Xi Jinping of China and President Joe Biden of the United States in San Francisco highlighted the press­ing need for global cooperation on climate change. As the world’s two largest carbon emitters, the leaders recognized the urgency of addressing environmental chal­lenges while fostering sustain­able development. President Xi emphasized the importance of sustainable development as the “golden key” to solving global problems. He outlined key pro­posals during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting, fo­cusing on accelerating the imple­mentation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The Global Development Initiative (GDI) was introduced to promote international cooperation and address development deficits, showcasing China’s commitment to inclusive growth. President Xi proposed forging a new path for green development, emphasizing coordinated efforts to transform energy, industrial, and transpor­tation structures. This involves promoting carbon and pollution reduction, green expansion, and high-quality employment. The goal is to create a balanced eco­system where economic advance­ment aligns harmoniously with environmental sustainability.

China and the United States pledged to cooperate on slowing methane emissions, supporting renewable energy growth, and reducing plastic pollution. Their commitment to triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030 demonstrates a shared respon­sibility for environmental stew­ardship. This collaboration sets a positive precedent for global efforts to combat climate change. China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, connecting regions across Asia, Africa, and Europe, has faced scrutiny for its environ­mental impact. While the BRI fo­cuses on infrastructure develop­ment, concerns arise regarding the dominance of nonrenewable energy projects. Historically, a significant portion of Chinese en­ergy financing for BRI countries has supported fossil fuel projects. As climate change intensifies, the world is approaching criti­cal temperature thresholds. The vulnerable areas include regions where 40% of the global popula­tion resides, leading to profound social, economic, and political implications. Youth, recognizing the gravity of the situation, are increasingly vocal about their concerns and demand action from global leaders.

As the BRI envisions a com­munity with a shared future, it inherently involves the younger generation in building bridges, both figuratively and literally, between nations. With the pro­jected population of BRI coun­tries reaching approximately 5.4 billion by 2030, the involvement of youth becomes pivotal in shap­ing a sustainable and prosperous future. Despite the promising de­velopments in international co­operation, challenges persist in aligning China’s BRI with global climate goals. The transition to a low-carbon economy in China is crucial, given its significant car­bon emissions. The technological capabilities of the country of­fer opportunities for innovation and the development of sustain­able practices. China, as a major player in the fight against climate change, advocates building glob­al synergy. President Xi urged countries to uphold the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, emphasizing common but differentiated re­sponsibilities. China is dedicated to promoting green Belt and Road Initiative projects, focusing on green infrastructure, energy, and transportation to contribute to global climate goals.

Youth engagement and ac­tivism are pivotal in address­ing climate change, and their concerns should be taken seri­ously by leaders worldwide. As China and the United States collaborate on environmental initiatives, the Belt and Road Initiative’s alignment with sus­tainable development goals be­comes essential. By integrating youth perspectives, fostering in­ternational cooperation, and re­defining the BRI’s focus, a path to a cleaner, more sustainable future can be forged. The up­coming COP28 serves as a cru­cial waypoint for global climate mitigation efforts, and nations must work collectively to meet the challenges ahead.

In the wake of global infrastruc­ture demands, economic fallout from COVID-19, and the urgent need to address climate change, the BRI emphasizes the impor­tance of accelerating a sustainable recovery. The Green Investment Principles, integral to the BRI’s vi­sion, guide investments towards environmentally friendly proj­ects, ensuring a balance between economic growth and ecological preservation. Since its inception, the BRI has been conceptualized as the “Green Belt and Road,” un­derscoring China’s commitment to sustainability, environmental protection, and international en­vironmental standards. Despite some discordant voices alleging negative environmental impacts, a closer examination reveals the BRI’s dedication to preserving biodiversity, promoting clean energy, and implementing well-prepared environmental gover­nance structures. BRI projects, such as the Peljesac bridge in Croatia, exemplify the commit­ment to preserving biodiversity. The bridge construction adhered to the highest environmental standards, dispelling concerns raised by local oyster farmers. In Kenya, the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway incorpo­rated wildlife corridors and noise control measures, demonstrating substantial efforts to protect eco­logically vulnerable areas.

Traditional dependence on fos­sil fuels in many BRI host coun­tries has led to air pollution and health issues. The BRI responds by incorporating projects that promote clean and renewable en­ergy, including wind farms, solar power plants, and eco-friendly transportation systems. Initia­tives like the Cox’s Bazar wind power project in Bangladesh showcase the BRI’s role in provid­ing cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, reducing carbon emissions, and contributing to the global shift towards green energy. Contrary to claims of irreversible damage, BRI projects have dem­onstrated a commitment to pre­serving land and water. Examples such as the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway in Uganda and the Kingfisher oil project in Uganda showcase environmentally con­scious practices, including bridge construction to maintain water levels and technological means to minimize the impact on complex ecological environments. The BRI’s commitment to environ­mental protection is reinforced by well-prepared environmental governance structures. BRI Ac­tion Plan released in 2015 out­lines the vision and framework, emphasizing environmental pro­tection. Collaboration with the United Nations Environment Pro­gramme, Environmental Impact Assessment Guidelines, and the formation of the BRI Internation­al Green Development Coalition underline China’s dedication to green and sustainable develop­ment. China’s promotion of green finance within the BRI frame­work, including green bonds and investment practices, chan­nels funds into environmentally friendly projects. This includes investments in renewable energy, energy-efficient technologies, and sustainable infrastructure. Examples like the Nairobi Global Trade Centre highlight the impact of green finance in supporting projects that prioritize energy ef­ficiency and sustainability.

BRI emerges not just as a geo­political strategy but as a beacon of hope for a sustainable and shared future. By incorporating youth, adhering to Green Invest­ment Principles, and emphasiz­ing environmental protection, the BRI stands as a model for global cooperation in the face of climate change. As nations unite under the “Green Belt and Road,” the BRI paves the way for a resilient and environmentally conscious world.

QAISER NAWAB

— The writer is president of the Belt and Road Initiative for Sustainable Development (BRISD) and can be reached at qaisernawab098@gmail.com.