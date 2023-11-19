Sunday, November 19, 2023
Zardari calls on UK to play conciliatory role in ending Israeli aggression in Gaza

INP
November 19, 2023
KARACHI  -  Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari met the British high commissioner and deputy high commission­er in Karachi and exchanged views on important matters including boosting bilateral re­lations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom on Satur­day. The former president sent his felicitations to King Charles III on his birthday and also ex­pressed good wishes for David Cameron who has been ap­pointed as UK Foreign Minister.

During the meeting, Zardari demanded Britain to play a conciliatory role in end­ing the Israeli aggression in Gaza, while the former presi­dent and British High Com­missioner Jane Marriott also discussed the promotion of bilateral relations. Senator Salim Mandviwala and ex-minister Dr. Asim were also present on the occasion. On Thursday, British High Com­missioner Jane Marriott also paid a courtesy call to PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in La­hore, fostering discussion on historic ties between Pakistan and Britain. The former prime minister emphasized the sig­nificance of the robust trade, economic, and investment ties between the two nations.

