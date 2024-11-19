Aaqib Javed appointed interim head coach of Pakistan men’s cricket team

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the appointment of Aaqib Javed, the former international fast bowler, as the interim head coach of Pakistan men’s cricket team.

Aaqib Javed will serve in this capacity until the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, marking a key development in the team’s leadership structure.As part of his role, Aaqib will continue to contribute as a senior member of the men’s national selection committee, with additional responsibilities set to be assigned after the completion of the eight-team ICC Champions Trophy. His experience and leadership will be pivotal as Pakistan builds toward key upcoming international engagements.

The PCB has also outlined plans to recruit a permanent white-ball head coach, with the process expected to be completed by the conclusion of the Champions Trophy, which will run from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

This move follows the resignation of former head coach Gary Kirsten, leaving the white-ball coaching role vacant. Jason Gillespie, the red-ball head coach, had stepped in to lead the side during the recent tour of Australia and will return to the helm for the two-Test series in South Africa.

Pakistan’s busy schedule continues with a tour to Zimbabwe, where they will play three ODIs and three T20Is from November 24 to December 5. This will be followed by another white-ball series in South Africa from December 10-22, leading into the ICC Champions Trophy.Additionally, Pakistan is set to host New Zealand and South Africa for an ODI triangular series from February 8-14, 2025, in preparation for the prestigious Champions Trophy.