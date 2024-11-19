Accounts of LBs being digitized to provide better services: Minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub has said that, to bring transparency to the financial affairs of local bodies, the accounts of these bodies are being digitized. He also emphasized that the promotion of local body officers will be based on their performance, aiming to make these bodies financially stable and improve public services.

The minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding the performance of the Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of Mardan district. Provincial Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru, DDAC Chairman Zarshad Khan, provincial assembly members Iftikhar Mashwani, Abdul Salam Afridi, Ameer Farzand Khan, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Azmat Wazir, WSSCM Board Chairman Engineer Adil Nawaz, Chief Executive Officer Shahid Khan, senior officials of the LG Department, and officers from other concerned departments were also present.

The minister was given a detailed briefing on the performance and financial matters of the TMAs, AD Local Government, and WSSCM. Arshad Ayub directed the TMOs to work on increasing the rents of local body properties according to market rates, revisit the allotment of government land based on the new lease policy, and take steps to enhance the resources of the TMAs with the approval of their respective councils.

He also directed that the issue of the distribution of assets between TMA Mardan and Garhi Kapura be resolved at the earliest. Arshad Ayub said that any negligence in projects of public interest would not be tolerated. He urged municipal bodies to take emergency measures to increase revenue and directed the acceleration of operations against illegal housing societies in Mardan.

The minister emphasised that all institutions should take steps to reduce the distance between local bodies and citizens and prioritize solving the problems faced by the public.

He further stated that the government is taking measures to solarise offices and tube wells to save electricity. While the problems of local bodies will be addressed on a priority basis, these bodies must also work on increasing their own income