AFID organizes Operative Dentistry, Endodontics Conference in Rawalpindi

Armed Forces Institute of Dentistry (AFID) organized Pakistan's first ever Operative Dentistry and Endodontics Conference in Rawalpindi.

Held under the patronage of Surgeon General Medical Services (Inter Services) Lieutenant General Arshad Nadeem and Major General Nadeem Ahmed Rana, the Conference was aimed at promoting new research in the field of operative dentistry and endodontics.

Researchers, practitioners and experts from across the world attended the Conference and discussed practical skills improvement and latest scientific research.

The Conference will be a milestone for development of dentistry in Pakistan while participants will have an opportunity for future partnerships.