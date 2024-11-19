Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

AFID organizes Operative Dentistry, Endodontics Conference in Rawalpindi

AFID organizes Operative Dentistry, Endodontics Conference in Rawalpindi
Web Desk
11:53 AM | November 19, 2024
National

Armed Forces Institute of Dentistry (AFID) organized Pakistan's first ever Operative Dentistry and Endodontics Conference in Rawalpindi.

Held under the patronage of Surgeon General Medical Services (Inter Services) Lieutenant General Arshad Nadeem and Major General Nadeem Ahmed Rana, the Conference was aimed at promoting new research in the field of operative dentistry and endodontics.                               

Researchers, practitioners and experts from across the world attended the Conference and discussed practical skills improvement and latest scientific research.

The Conference will be a milestone for development of dentistry in Pakistan while participants will have an opportunity for future partnerships.     

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1731988745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024