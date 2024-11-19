Alibaba.com hosts Key E-Commerce Leader Award Grand Finale

LAHORE - Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce, hosted the Key E-Commerce Leader Award (KEL) Grand Finale in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The event celebrated the achievements and contributions of outstanding B2B e-commerce sellers from across South and Southeast Asia, reflecting Alibaba.com’s commitment to fostering the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the global e-commerce sector.

The finale featured ten top sellers from Pakistan, Vietnam, India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Alibaba.com announced the top three awardees: Ms. Xuan Hai Yen (Proline Vietnam), Ms Natasha Gogna (Shri Krishna International, India), and Mr. Tayyub Hussnain (Norwich Streetwear, Pakistan). Hussnain also received the People’s Choice Award, selected by the audience, showcasing his story of resilience and entrepreneurial success through Alibaba.com.

These exceptional sellers exemplify the transformative power of Alibaba.com’s platform, which enables local businesses to grow into global players by providing access to international markets and digital tools. The KEL Award spotlighted their achievements, resilience and leadership, inspiring other SMEs to embrace cross-border opportunities and reach international markets. The judging panel included distinguished Alibaba.com leaders and experts: Shawn Yang (General Manager of Global Business Development at Alibaba.com), Roger Luo (Head of South and Southeast Asia at Alibaba.com), Ms Ella Xie (Director of Global Business Development at Alibaba.com), and Ms. Savannah Zheng (CEO of CGCH & Awins).

Shawn Yang, General Manager of Global Business Development at Alibaba.com, shared: “Through the inspiring stories shared by the sellers at the KEL Award, Alibaba.com aims to motivate businesses across South and Southeast Asia to engage actively in the high-potential arena of global digital trade. For those who have already embarked on their digital trade journeys, we hope these success stories offer valuable insights and strategies for breakthrough, innovation, and diversified growth to succeed on a global scale.”

One of the 10 finalists, Tayyub Hussnain from Norwich Streetwear (Pakistan), shared a compelling story that underscores the transformative power of ambition and innovation in e-commerce. After graduating from Govt. Murray College in Sialkot in 2014, he embarked on his career with a modest monthly salary of 16,000 PKR. He received a laptop from the Chief Minister of Punjab, which introduced him to Alibaba.com, where he secured his first major order of 770 pieces of clothing, an accomplishment that significantly boosted his confidence and led Hussnain to leave his stable job and devote himself fully to building his business on Alibaba.com.

Ravin Sadh, founder of Conifer Handmades in India, showcased the power of digital trade through Alibaba.com. Since joining in 1999, Ravin has relied exclusively on the platform, with 100% of his business of sustainable gift bags and crafts, now reaching over 35 countries. His global success was achieved without traditional networking or travel; he obtained a passport solely to attend the KEL Award Grand Finale, highlighting his journey and dedication to digital trade.

Xuan Hai Yen, Deputy Director of Proline Vietnam, transformed her family’s business into a multimillion-dollar enterprise, achieving double-digit growth over nine years. By modernizing operations with Alibaba.com, she revitalized the company, which now exports a wide range of products to 15 countries. Within months of joining Alibaba.com, Proline secured its first U.S. order, marking a pivotal moment in its international growth. These stories underscore Alibaba.com’s role in empowering SMEs to expand and thrive in the global market.