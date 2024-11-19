Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Alleged robber killed, two flee in Haveli Lakkah police encounter

Web Desk
9:08 PM | November 19, 2024
An alleged robber was shot dead while his two accomplices managed to escape during an encounter with police in Haveli Lakkah on Monday night.

The police were alerted about three suspected robbers looting passersby in the area. Upon reaching the scene, the suspects opened fire on the law enforcement team, prompting a retaliatory response.

In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, one of the suspects was killed, while the other two fled under the cover of darkness.

Authorities revealed that the deceased was wanted in multiple cases of serious crimes. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

