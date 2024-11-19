Apex Committee meeting postponed at last minute

ISLAMABAD - The Apex Committee meeting on the National Action Plan (NAP) against terrorism, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has been postponed. The meeting, originally scheduled for 2:30 on Monday was called off. A new date and time are yet to be announced. The meeting was to include the Army Chief General Asim Munir, the DG ISI, heads of other intelligence agencies, federal ministers, all four chief ministers, and chief secretaries. Key topics on the agenda included reviewing the implementation of the NAP, improving coordination between provinces and the federal government, enhancing intelligence sharing, and approving crucial decisions to ensure internal security. The meeting was also expected to delve into the reasons behind the recent surge in terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, review the results of intelligence-based operations, and address the overall law and order situation.