Apex committee to discuss PTI demands amid rising political, security tensions

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) demands are set to be addressed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur at today’s high-stakes Apex Committee meeting. The KP government confirmed this development on Monday night, noting that Gandapur would push forward PTI’s concerns in advance of the party's planned November 24 protest.

The meeting, initially scheduled for Monday, will bring together top civilian and military leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, and intelligence agency heads, to discuss rising political tensions as well as the country’s worsening security situation. The meeting could mark a pivotal moment for the PTI and government to find common ground, with reports indicating that informal talks may already be underway. However, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram publicly dismissed any negotiations with the government before the scheduled protest.

Sources indicated that an initial contact has been made between PTI and a senior government official to explore potential concessions. A successful outcome could see the PTI call off its march if its demands are adequately addressed. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif affirmed that the government remains open to dialogue, though PTI leadership has emphasized the “do-or-die” nature of the protest, with some party members suggesting it could escalate into a sit-in. Notably, former first lady Bushra Bibi is reported to be actively mobilizing the party’s supporters for the demonstration.

The Apex Committee meeting also comes amid a sharp rise in terrorism across Pakistan, with numerous attacks targeting civilians and security forces. Just last week, seven Pakistani soldiers lost their lives in Balochistan’s Kalat district during a successful operation against militants. A suicide bombing at Quetta Railway Station recently killed over 25 people, with dozens more injured.

According to a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), Pakistan saw a staggering 90% surge in violent incidents in the third quarter of 2024, with 722 fatalities, primarily in KP and Balochistan. The total fatalities for this year have already surpassed those of 2023, highlighting the urgent security concerns for the Apex Committee meeting.