Armed attack claims two lives in Kashmore as lawlessness worsens

Kandhkot - Two people were shot dead by unidentified armed motorcyclists near the Ghouspur-Tangwani link in Kashmore district on Monday. According to a police spokesperson, the victims— identified as Javed Ahmed Malik and Baban, alias Babal Malik— were on their way home from the Tangwani court when the assailants on motorcycles opened fire, killing them on the spot. The spokesperson suggested that the motive behind the attack was an old feud between the victims and the attackers.

Following the incident, the victims’ family members and relatives brought the bodies to the police headquarters in Kandhkot and staged a sit-in protest against the killers. In response to the protest, the police sent the bodies for autopsy and assured the family that necessary action would be taken. A case was registered against the suspects, and an investigation was launched.

In a separate development, Kashmore police reported on Monday that they had successfully rescued Zulfiqar Ali Dahani, an official from the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), who had been allegedly kidnapped a few days earlier within the jurisdiction of the Tangwani police station.

It is worth noting that the law and order situation in Kashmore has deteriorated drastically over the past five to six months. The rise in criminal activities— such as murders, shootings at vehicles (particularly buses, coaches, and cars on the National Highway), robberies, kidnappings, and thefts— has created a tense and alarming environment. Despite this, the police have failed to effectively address the increasing crime rate, which reflects poorly on the competence of the Kashmore police, especially the SSP. Local residents, social activists, and various political and religious groups have condemned the recent surge in crime, expressing a lack of confidence in the current police administration. They have called for a more aggressive crackdown on criminals to restore safety and security in the district.