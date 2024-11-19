Assailants target school in SW, no loss of life

Wana - In a shocking incident, Government High School in Azam Warsak (Qara Bagh), South Waziristan Lower, was targeted by unidentified individuals, causing significant damage to the facility and raising concerns about security in the area.

The assailants reportedly locked two staff members in a room around 8:00pm before detonating explosives that destroyed multiple rooms of the school. Local sources confirmed that the explosion not only caused structural damage but also destroyed vital office records.

Police officials visited the site after the explosion and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities suspect the possibility of additional explosive devices at the location.

It was learned that, as a precautionary measure, the school will remain closed for three days to ensure safety and allow thorough inspections. The attack has left the community in shock, highlighting urgent need for enhanced security at educational institutions across the region.