ATC indicts 21 PTI leaders, workers in May 9 riots case

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Ejaz Chaudhry, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed among accused persons indicted by Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court. Hearing conducted at Kot Lakhpat Jail. Accused persons plead not guilty, vow to contest charges. Court summons witnesses on next hearing. Islamabad court extends interim bail of Imran, Bushra Bibi. ATC seeks report regarding PTI founder’s appearance.

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi and 20 others in a case related to the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted the proceedings of the case at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Ejaz Chaudhry, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, and other accused were produced. During the proceedings, the court indicted the accused, who pleaded not guilty and expressed their intention to contest the charges.

Following this, the court adjourned the proceedings until November 25 and summoned the prosecution witnesses to record their statements. The Race Course Police had registered FIR No. 852/23 against the and workers on charges of torching police vehicles near Zaman Park during the May 9 riots.

Meanwhile, the ATC also indicted Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other accused in another case of torching police vehicles near Jinnah House, the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander, during the May 9 riots.

The court adjourned further proceedings in this case until December 2 and summoned the prosecution witnesses to record their statements after the accused pleaded not guilty and expressed their intention to contest the charges.

Meanwhile, Also, a local court on Monday extended the interim bails of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi till December 7, in Toshakhana receipt case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the pre-arrest bail case of the two accused. The court also granted one-time exemption from hearing to Bushra Bibi on a request filed by her lawyer.

At the outset of hearing, the FIA’s investigation officer into the case prayed the court to grant time for verification of Toshakhana receipt case. The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing till December 7. The Police on Monday filed a comprehensive report to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the registered cases against PTI founder in various police stations.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by the Noreen Niazi, the sisters of PTI founder.

DSP Legal Islamabad submitted the report to the bench which stated that a total of 62 FIRs have been registered against PTI founder at police stations of the capital. Petitioner’s lawyer Shaheena Shahabuddin and Mirza Asim Baig Advocate appeared before the court. On previous hearing, the police had verbally informed the court regarding the cases details but the court has sought final report from the police.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sought a report from Adiala jail administration regarding the attendance of PTI founder in six different cases of terrorism.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the cases registered by various police stations of the capital regarding protests and vandalizing public property. The court sought a report from the superintendent Adiala jail regarding the attendance of the PTI founder.

Meanwhile, the same court issued arrest warrants against including Ali Nawaz Awan, Aamer Mughal and others in an FIR registered by Sangjani Police Station. It also sought report from police regarding the execution of arrest warrants against Hamad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Farukh Habib, Wask Qayum and others in another case registered by Ramna Police Station.

The court adjourned the hearing on cases of CTD and Sangjani Police Station till December 2, while the hearings on cases of Bharakahu and Golra Police Station were adjourned till December 9.

It may be mentioned here that the Golra Police Station, Sangjani and Bharakau police stations have registered one case each while Ramna Police Station registered two cases against the accused.