An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur after he failed to appear before the court.

The warrants relate to a case registered at Manawan Police Station, involving serious charges against Gandapur for allegedly smashing car windows during a political rally in Kahna.

The case was heard by ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul.