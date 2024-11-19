Ayaz urges young doctors’ role for better healthcare reforms

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Monday said that Parliament is committed to enhance country’s healthcare sector, while emphasizing the pivotal role of young doctors in transforming the health care system.

While delivering a key note address at the 57th Convocation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) here, he highlighted the dedication, compassion, and hard work of young doctors as essential to advancing healthcare in the country. “Patients often sacrifice everything for their treatment in hospitals. In such times, kind words and a smile from senior doctors offer them a new sense of life,” the Speaker remarked.

The convocation was attended by Punjab Health Advisor Major General (Retd) Azhar Kiani, former caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir, CPSP President Dr. Mohammad Shoaib Shafi, distinguished doctors, graduating students, and their families from across the country.

Ayaz Sadiq has described the graduating doctors as essential for the nation’s healthcare system. He lauded CPSP as one of Pakistan’s premier institutions which is renowned not only nationally but also internationally for its immense contributions to medical education and training.

Addressing the young doctors, NA Speaker urged them to extend their responsibilities beyond medical treatment and foster ethical, and honest relationships with their patients. He pointed out critical challenges such as improving maternal and child healthcare and delivering medical services in rural areas, underscoring that these issues cannot be resolved without the commitment and expertise of young medical professionals.

While mentioning the CPSP’s six decades of service, he commended its role in maintaining high standards in postgraduate medical education. He praised the leadership of CPSP for equipping its graduates with world-class knowledge and skills, as well as instilling values of compassion and humanity. The Speaker also assured parliament’s full support for CPSP’s initiatives aimed at advancing healthcare in Pakistan.

He urged the institution’s leadership to focus on fostering both technical expertise and ethical leadership among their graduates. While extending congratulations to the graduates and their families, Ayaz Sadiq acknowledged their sacrifices and hard work and expressed pride in their accomplishments. He encouraged the young doctors to bring innovation to the healthcare system with their skills and dedication.

“Building a healthy society requires a robust healthcare system,” the Speaker emphasized. “The medical profession is sacred, and patients have their greatest hope in doctors after God Almighty.

Serving humanity brings unparalleled satisfaction and peace of mind,” Ayaz Sadiq added.