Bahria College win Allama Iqbal EMC Cup Girls’ Basketball title

LAHORE - Bahria College Karsaz emerged victorious defeating Islamia Girls College 24-8 to clinch the title in Allama Iqbal EMC Cup Basketball Tournament, organised by Firdous Ittehad under the patronage of SOA, at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi. This marked the second consecutive tournament win for Bahria College in just two months.

Kaniza Ali was named the best player of both the tournament and the final match. For the winning team, Kaniza Ali scored 10 points, Dua Batool added 8, and Mah Jabeen contributed 6 points. On the runner-up team, Hadiqa Khan and Sanaa Yousaf both scored 4 points each.

Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, and Tayyab Khan served as referees, while Zaimah Khatoon, Noor Jahan Khan, and Raj Kumari handled the technical official duties. The tournament prizes were distributed by Rotarian Saeed Ahmed Sethar. The event was also attended by Director of Sports for Karachi Commissionerate, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Tariq Hussain, Usman Ghani, and other distinguished personalities.