Banks start receiving Hajj applications

ISLAMABAD - Fifteen designated banks have started receiving Hajj applications from Monday. According to the spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs, the intending pilgrims are required to deposit two hundred thousand rupees with each Hajj application. The second installment will be collected after balloting. The quota for the government Hajj scheme is 89,605. Five thousand seats have been allocated for overseas Pakistanis under sponsorship scheme. Overseas Pakistanis will need to make a one-time payment in US dollars. The government Hajj package includes airfare, meal, training, accommodation and vaccination. According to the spokesperson, individuals with severe and complex medical conditions and children under age of twelve will not be allowed to travel for Hajj.