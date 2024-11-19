Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Barrister Daniyal pays tribute to late Ilyas Bilour

APP
November 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, the Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, attended the Qul ceremony of the late Senator Ilyas Bilour on Monday to honour his memory.

Speaking at the ceremony, Barrister Chaudhry described Senator Bilour as a patriotic and compassionate leader, emphasizing that his passing represents a significant loss to both his family and the nation.

He offered prayers for the elevation of the deceased’s soul and strength for the grieving family. Chaudhry also acknowledged Senator Bilour’s outstanding political and social contributions, highlighting the lasting impact he had on the country.

