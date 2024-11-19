Call for comprehensive action against Riverine bandits

Rahim Yar Khan - Dr Khalid Mahmood, recently rescued after being held captive by bandits for three weeks in the riverine areas, has called for urgent, large-scale measures to restore peace in the region. He emphasized the need for aerial operations, disruption of mobile services, and complete access for law enforcement to the remote islands controlled by the criminals.

Speaking to journalists following his release, Dr. Mahmood detailed the horrific conditions of his captivity and provided crucial insights into the operations of the bandits. He explained that major gangs have established strongholds on isolated islands in the Indus River. These islands serve as fortified hideouts where abductees are chained to trees, subjected to confinement, and deprived of basic amenities.

The bandits live in makeshift shelters alongside their livestock and strictly prohibit lighting fires or making noise after dark to avoid detection. Kidnapped individuals are identified using code names, and communication between the gangs is limited due to mistrust, as they fear informers within their ranks.

Dr. Mahmood revealed that the gangs have divided territories among themselves and rarely interfere in each other’s domains. However, they unite to confront significant threats. They no longer conduct kidnappings directly, instead outsourcing abductions to operatives who sell victims to them for minimal amounts. These victims are then ransomed for millions of rupees, with payments often involving multiple intermediaries who inflate the amounts.

Dr. Mahmood recounted his abduction on October 21 while traveling from his home in Gulshan-e-Iqbal to Gambat Hospital in Sindh. On Tajgarh Road, three armed men intercepted him. They forced him into his car, and to avoid suspicion, a woman and child were placed in the front seat to create the illusion of a family traveling together.

He was taken through KLP Road into Sindh’s riverine areas, where he was tied to a tree. Using his phone, the abductors demanded Rs. 15 million from his family. Five days later, Dr. Mahmood was transported to an island in the Indus River, his body tied with empty bottles to help him float across the water.

For the next 20 days, he was chained to a tree, exposed to the elements, and denied basic hygiene. He was constantly monitored by two armed guards. The bandits used small solar systems to charge their phones and batteries, cooked only before sunset, and avoided any activity that could draw attention to their location.

Dr. Mahmood praised the effective strategy employed by Rahim Yar Khan’s District Police Officer (DPO) and his team, who leveraged modern technology to disrupt the bandits’ network. The police apprehended 22 facilitators linked to the gang from various locations, including Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Multan, Burewala, Karachi, and Kashmore.

The police threatened action against the facilitators if the captives were harmed, compelling the bandits to release Dr. Mahmood. However, his personal belongings, including a laptop, two mobile phones, and his wallet, were not returned.

Dr. Mahmood has urged federal and provincial governments to launch a coordinated aerial operation in the riverine areas to dismantle the bandits’ strongholds. He stressed the need for a temporary suspension of mobile services in the region to disrupt their communication networks. Additionally, he called for enhanced access for law enforcement to these islands and a permanent crackdown to ensure lasting peace.

Dr. Mahmood’s ordeal sheds light on the dire security situation in Pakistan’s riverine areas and the pressing need for decisive action to restore order and protect the lives of citizens. His appeal underscores the importance of collaboration between government agencies and law enforcement to address this persistent threat.