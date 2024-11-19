Call on the Prime Minister by Deputy Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia

H.E. Dr. Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al Dawood, Deputy Interior Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister today.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Saudi Deputy Interior Minister to Pakistan and wished him a successful visit. He conveyed his greetings and best wishes to The Custodian of Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Recalling the historic, fraternal relations between the two countries, the Prime Minister thanked the Saudi leadership and government for always supporting Pakistan and said both sides were working together to further strengthen Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties into mutually beneficial economic and investment cooperation. The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction over the implementation of MoUs between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan with regard to Saudi Investment of 2.8 USD in Pakistan.

The situation in the Gaza and the broader Middle East was also discussed. While recalling the recent Arab-Islamic Summit held at Riyadh, the Prime Minister appreciated the leadership of Saudi Arabia for holding the Summit and stance of Saudi Crown Prince HRH Mohammed bin Salman over the issue of Palestine.

The Prime Minister applauded the leadership role of Saudi Arabia and the efforts of HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in unifying the Ummah to collectively seek an end to violence in Gaza due to Israel's genocidal actions.

Emphasizing on the significance of cooperation in defence and security cooperation, the Prime Minister said the visit of the Deputy Interior Minister and his delegation would help to bring both sides closer in terms of cooperation in these sensitive areas.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his invitation to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience and said the people of Pakistan were waiting to accord him a very warm welcome.