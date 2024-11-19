Cane commissioner revises transport charges of sugar mills

HYDERABAD - The Sindh cane commissioner has revised the transport charges in all sugar mills for lifting sugarcane due to decrease in the price of diesel from Rs306 to Rs258 per litre. According to details, the transportation charges for 40-kg sugar cane from 1 to 10 miles have been fixed at Rs15.9 from Rs17.02 and from 21 miles to 25 miles have been decreased from Rs24.77 to Rs22.83. He further informed that these rates will be applicable with immediate effect. The cane commissioner will adjust rates accordingly if diesel prices fluctuate by Rs5 or more.