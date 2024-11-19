Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CCP grants approval for acquisition of 50pc shareholding in TPPL by Gunvor Group

Fawad Yousafzai
November 19, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval for the acquisition of 50 percent shareholding in M/s. Total Parco Pakistan Limited (TPPL) by Gunvor Group.

The move will pave the way for the acquisition of 50 percent shareholding in M/s. Total Parco Pakistan Limited (TPPL) by M/s. Aquashore SA, a company operating under Switzerland’s Gunvor Group. Under the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement, these shares will be transferred from M/s. TotalEnergies Marketing Services to Aquashore SA, said Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) here Monday. In the petroleum sector, this acquisition marks the latest in a series of high-profile transactions recently approved by the CCP. Earlier this year, Saudi Aramco acquired 40 percent equity stake in GO Petroleum, while another Saudi group, Wafi Energy Holding Limited, acquired 77.42 percent shareholding and control of Shell Pakistan Limited, the CCP said. These transactions highlight the growing interest of global energy giants in Pakistan’s dynamic energy sector.

Dream Team clinches Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament title

Gunvor Group, one of the world’s premier commodities trading companies, brings vast experience in trading and logistics. Through this transaction, Gunvor aims to enhance operational logistics, safety standards, and competitive solutions that bridge global energy supply and demand. Gunvor’s vast experience in commodities trading and logistics provides Aqusahore SA with a strategic advantage, aligning well with Pakistan’s expanding demand for efficient and secure energy solutions. TPPL operates an extensive network of retail fuel stations and provides a diverse range of essential products, including automotive and industrial lubricants. The CCP has defined the relevant product markets for this transaction as ‘Retail Fuel, Automotive Lubricants, and Industrial Lubricants’. As Aquashore SA prepares to expand its operations in Pakistan, this acquisition strengthens its global business footprint. It also signifies a positive trend for foreign investment in Pakistan’s energy and automotive sectors, paving the way for enhanced services, improved supply-chain reliability, and a more competitive market landscape. According to the TPPL: “We are one of the top oil marketing companies in Pakistan with an extensive network of more than 800 service stations across the country. We have strategically located these service stations in urban, suburban and rural areas throughout Pakistan”.

US Justice Department will ask judge to force Google to sell Chrome: Report

Tags:

Fawad Yousafzai

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1731988745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024