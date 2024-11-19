COAS warns against security obstruction, urges unity in anti-terror fight

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir issued a stern warning to those obstructing Pakistan’s security efforts, stating they would face serious consequences.

Speaking at the Apex Committee session of the National Action Plan, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Army Chief emphasized that every Pakistani is a soldier in the fight against terrorism.

“We must unite to eradicate this scourge,” he said.

General Munir underscored that the Constitution entrusts the military with safeguarding Pakistan's internal and external security.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies, acknowledging their sacrifices in addressing governance shortcomings.