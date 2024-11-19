Commissioner promotes three Gardawars as Naib Tehsildars

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has promoted three Gardawars as Naib Tehsildars, here on Monday. Chairing a meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee, she reviewed the promotion cases of three Gardawars belonging to Jhang and Toba Tek Singh. Two of them were promoted Naib Tehsildars on permanent basis while one Gardawar was promoted as Naib Tehsildar on acting charge. She said that Board of Revenue would be recommended in writing that promotion test should be arranged twice in a year and all those Gardawars who had sufficient knowledge of computer and completed their required regular service in addition to passing the test would be eligible for promotion as Naib Tehsildar. In this connection, Gardawar’s convention would also be arranged at divisional level so that they could be guided and assisted for preparation of promotion test, she added.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawwar Khan Niazi, Additional Commissioner Revenue Imran Asmat, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr Shahab Aslam and others were also present in the meeting.